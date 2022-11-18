Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives $134.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANNSF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Grupo Santander upgraded Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €130.00 ($134.02) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded Aena S.M.E. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €156.00 ($160.82) to €133.00 ($137.11) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $130.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.55. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $179.45.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

