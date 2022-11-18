Arcimoto Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 30th (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 30th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th.

Arcimoto Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUV opened at $0.45 on Friday. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 151.21% and a negative net margin of 1,319.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Analysts forecast that Arcimoto will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcimoto

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FUV shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Arcimoto to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Dawson James lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $2,391,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 331,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 108.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after buying an additional 197,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Arcimoto by 380.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.