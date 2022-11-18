Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €35.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($36.08) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VNA. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($49.48) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.30 ($34.33) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($24.74) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.05) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €23.96 ($24.70) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.22. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €18.59 ($19.16) and a 1-year high of €52.65 ($54.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.