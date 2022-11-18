Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACI. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.10.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $20.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

