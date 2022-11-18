TheStreet Lowers China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.
China Automotive Systems Price Performance
CAAS opened at $4.95 on Monday. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $151.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
