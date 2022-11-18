TheStreet Lowers China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems Price Performance

CAAS opened at $4.95 on Monday. China Automotive Systems has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $151.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Automotive Systems stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of China Automotive Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.