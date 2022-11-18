Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HGV. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.98. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 53.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

