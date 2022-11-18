Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Sunday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 0.1 %

NTIC stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $117.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.