Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $41.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $51.30. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $67.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.12 million, a PE ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,089,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,278,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $1,114,260.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,099,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,095,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,089,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,278,743.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,060. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,538,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,235,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,125,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,651,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after buying an additional 32,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 448,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Featured Stories

