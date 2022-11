Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWT) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE SWT opened at $51.06 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $45.95 and a 1 year high of $113.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.3125 per share. This represents a $5.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 948,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,262,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 72.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 330,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after acquiring an additional 138,600 shares during the period.

