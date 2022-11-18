Atb Cap Markets Downgrades Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) to Sector Perform

Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group to C$0.07 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Down 25.0 %

Shares of TSE:XLY opened at C$0.02 on Monday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.19.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group ( TSE:XLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$27.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Auxly Cannabis Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.