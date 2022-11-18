vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their target price on vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $90.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

