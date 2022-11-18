Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AC opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $884.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.13. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,100 shares of company stock worth $104,682. Insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Associated Capital Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

