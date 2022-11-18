Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 19,207 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the typical volume of 931 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 53,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

JCI stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.