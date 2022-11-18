Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 30,205 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,663% compared to the average volume of 1,713 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Forte Biosciences Stock Up 2.6 %

FBRX opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences ( NASDAQ:FBRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 105.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 227,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

