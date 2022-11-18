Traders Purchase Large Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COOP. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,429,715.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $843,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 739,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,704,712.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $1,996,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,429,715.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

