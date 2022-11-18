Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$65.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$74.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$96.79.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CM opened at C$63.10 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$55.35 and a 12-month high of C$83.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.04. The stock has a market cap of C$57.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.07.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.80 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.47 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.4299996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.70%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.