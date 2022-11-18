Cormark Cuts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.85

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$14.25 to C$13.85 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$11.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$13.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.33.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Price Performance

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$11.35 and a one year high of C$15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$479.11 million and a P/E ratio of 4.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.07.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.