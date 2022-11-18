Cormark Cuts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$13.85

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$14.25 to C$13.85 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$11.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$13.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$13.33.
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Price Performance
Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$11.35 and a one year high of C$15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$479.11 million and a P/E ratio of 4.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.07.
About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
Further Reading
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.