ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) PT Raised to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABCT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on ABC Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of ABC Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ABC Technologies to a sell rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.57.

ABCT opened at C$5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$596.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86. ABC Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.57 and a 1-year high of C$7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. ABC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.72%.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It provides interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

