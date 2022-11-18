Royal Bank of Canada Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$80.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATD. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.54.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$62.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of C$63.43 billion and a PE ratio of 17.14.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.902195 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 9.07%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

