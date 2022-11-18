Cowen Cuts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$46.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen to C$46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBD.B. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Vertical Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.05.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$42.81 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$18.30 and a one year high of C$46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.85.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

