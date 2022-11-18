Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Stock Price Down 9.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.8% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock to $5.00. The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 44,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,262,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,435,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 276.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 527,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 387,665 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 65.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 286,982 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 68.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 671,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,216,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,425,000 after acquiring an additional 181,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Down 6.0 %

Broadmark Realty Capital Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $578.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.67%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.