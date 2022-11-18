Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €49.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($50.52) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($62.89) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.70) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.86) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($46.39) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.70) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Basf Stock Down 1.2 %

BAS stock opened at €48.96 ($50.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion and a PE ratio of 8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.88. Basf has a twelve month low of €37.90 ($39.07) and a twelve month high of €69.15 ($71.29).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

