Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($97.94) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($98.97) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($92.78) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($134.02) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($82.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($82.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.3 %

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €82.27 ($84.81) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion and a PE ratio of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €67.58 ($69.67) and a one year high of €100.42 ($103.53). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €76.23 and a 200 day moving average of €76.87.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.