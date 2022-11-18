Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €95.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($97.94) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CWC. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($103.09) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($106.19) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA alerts:

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.1 %

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA stock opened at €89.10 ($91.86) on Monday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €69.90 ($72.06) and a twelve month high of €132.40 ($136.49). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €81.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.74 million and a P/E ratio of 13.91.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.