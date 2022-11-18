UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €40.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($37.11) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($33.51) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($40.21) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($20.31).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.