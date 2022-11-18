Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates €73.00 Price Target for JOST Werke (ETR:JST)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €73.00 ($75.26) price target on JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($72.16) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($71.13) price target on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Friday, November 4th.

JOST Werke Price Performance

JST stock opened at €49.20 ($50.72) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $733.08 million and a P/E ratio of 12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JOST Werke has a 1 year low of €34.05 ($35.10) and a 1 year high of €52.10 ($53.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €39.98 and a 200 day moving average of €39.49.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

