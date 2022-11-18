UBS Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €8.80 Price Target

UBS Group set a €8.80 ($9.07) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.62) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.22) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.50 ($6.70) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.49) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($6.70) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 28th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Performance

Shares of PSM stock opened at €8.56 ($8.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 7.02. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of €6.44 ($6.64) and a 1 year high of €15.55 ($16.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

