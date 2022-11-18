Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €45.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.39) target price on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €47.20 ($48.66) price objective on Talanx in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Talanx Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:TLX opened at €40.60 ($41.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71. Talanx has a 1-year low of €33.44 ($34.47) and a 1-year high of €44.42 ($45.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.98.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

