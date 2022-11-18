IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in October

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 524,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 599.4 days.

IWG Stock Performance

IWGFF stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. IWG has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IWGFF. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IWG from GBX 230 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.23) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of IWG to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

