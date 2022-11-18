Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,171,500 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 8,966,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,214.4 days.
Japan Display Price Performance
Shares of JNNDF opened at $0.35 on Friday. Japan Display has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.
About Japan Display
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Display (JNNDF)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.