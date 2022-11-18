Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,171,500 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 8,966,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,214.4 days.

Shares of JNNDF opened at $0.35 on Friday. Japan Display has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

