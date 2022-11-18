Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Grows By 5.1%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Konecranes Stock Performance

Shares of KNCRF stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.84. Konecranes has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $34.55.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for industrial cranes and hoists. It also provides a range of industrial cranes for general manufacturing and various process industries; and crane components and lifting equipment solutions to other crane manufacturers and distributors.

