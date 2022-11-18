Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Update

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the October 15th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIMAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linamar from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Linamar from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Linamar Price Performance

Shares of Linamar stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. Linamar has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $64.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.97.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Stories

