ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 4,648,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.7 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITMPF. Jefferies Financial Group cut ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ITM Power from GBX 420 ($4.94) to GBX 280 ($3.29) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ITM Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.00.

Shares of ITMPF stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

