Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Trading Down 3.0 %

KIROY stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Investec raised shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

About Kumba Iron Ore

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

