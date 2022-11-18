Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Down 7.7% in October

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,700 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 1,722,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 369.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LBLCF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$124.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

LBLCF stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.44. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.55.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

