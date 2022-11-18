Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Short Interest Update

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,528.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Baader Bank began coverage on Landis+Gyr Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a CHF 77 price target for the company.

Get Landis+Gyr Group alerts:

Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGYRF opened at $64.45 on Friday. Landis+Gyr Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.45.

About Landis+Gyr Group

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, and energy data management solutions.

Featured Stories

