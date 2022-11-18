Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $472.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.41. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $494.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

