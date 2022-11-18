Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2022

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $472.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $436.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.41. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $494.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.