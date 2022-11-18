Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Lannett stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.94. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett

About Lannett

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lannett by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 36,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lannett by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Lannett by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 163,110 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Lannett by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 515,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.