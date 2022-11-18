Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lannett Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Lannett stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.94. Lannett has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett
About Lannett
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
See Also
