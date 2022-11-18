StockNews.com Upgrades Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to “Hold”

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

SAR has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

NYSE SAR opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $295.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 44.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 43,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.