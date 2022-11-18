StockNews.com Upgrades Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to “Hold”

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
SAR has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
Saratoga Investment Stock Performance
NYSE SAR opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $295.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98.
Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment
Saratoga Investment Company Profile
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.