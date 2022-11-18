Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

ASH has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.56.

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. Ashland has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland during the second quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Ashland by 245.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ashland during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ashland during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

