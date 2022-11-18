Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International Stock Performance

NYSE:ENVA opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 14.87 and a quick ratio of 14.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90. Enova International has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Enova International will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $919,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 27.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

(Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.