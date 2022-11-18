ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th.

NYSE ACCO opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $501.47 million, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 531,755 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 60.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 459,967 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,071,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after purchasing an additional 451,298 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 160.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 431,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 265,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,277,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

