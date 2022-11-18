Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31.
About Golden Minerals
