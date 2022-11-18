United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €31.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) received a €31.00 ($31.96) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UTDI. Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.64) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

United Internet Price Performance

United Internet stock opened at €19.54 ($20.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Internet has a 52 week low of €18.20 ($18.76) and a 52 week high of €36.15 ($37.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €19.86 and a 200-day moving average of €24.63.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

