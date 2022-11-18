CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Insider Simon Pyper Buys 19,881 Shares

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating) insider Simon Pyper purchased 19,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £22,266.72 ($26,165.36).

CPPGroup Stock Performance

LON:CPP opened at GBX 118.50 ($1.39) on Friday. CPPGroup Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 94 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 418 ($4.91). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 131.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 177.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.48 million and a PE ratio of 658.33.

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers a range of embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services, such as card protection; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare and mobile doctor services; OwlDetect, identity protection, personal cyber insurance, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

