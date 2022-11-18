Michael Brown Purchases 700,000 Shares of Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Michael Brown acquired 700,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 680 ($7.99) per share, for a total transaction of £4,760,000 ($5,593,419.51).

Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, Michael Brown sold 207,208,640 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07), for a total transaction of £12,432,518.40 ($14,609,304.82).

Shares of SEE stock opened at GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Friday. Seeing Machines Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 12.28 ($0.14). The stock has a market cap of £270.10 million and a PE ratio of -10.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.50.

About Seeing Machines

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Seeing Machines from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 10 ($0.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

