Deepak Nath Sells 1,170 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) insider Deepak Nath sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,063 ($12.49), for a total transaction of £12,437.10 ($14,614.69).
Deepak Nath also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Deepak Nath sold 737 shares of Smith & Nephew stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,041 ($12.23), for a total transaction of £7,672.17 ($9,015.48).
Smith & Nephew Stock Performance
Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,058 ($12.43) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.21 billion and a PE ratio of 2,170.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,033 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,116.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
Featured Articles
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.