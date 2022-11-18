Deepak Nath Sells 1,170 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) insider Deepak Nath sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,063 ($12.49), for a total transaction of £12,437.10 ($14,614.69).

Deepak Nath also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

On Tuesday, November 8th, Deepak Nath sold 737 shares of Smith & Nephew stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,041 ($12.23), for a total transaction of £7,672.17 ($9,015.48).

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,058 ($12.43) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.21 billion and a PE ratio of 2,170.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,033 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,116.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($18.10) to GBX 1,400 ($16.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,530 ($17.98) to GBX 1,500 ($17.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($16.94) to GBX 1,243 ($14.61) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($17.63) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.45) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,408.60 ($16.55).

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.