Insider Buying: Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA) Insider Purchases 12,126 Shares of Stock

Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA – Get Rating) insider Neal Ransome acquired 12,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £10,549.62 ($12,396.73).

Octopus AIM VCT Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON:OOA opened at GBX 78.50 ($0.92) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.88 million and a PE ratio of -6.09. Octopus AIM VCT PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 59 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 122 ($1.43). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.66.

Octopus AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. Octopus AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.43%.

About Octopus AIM VCT

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

