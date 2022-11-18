Karen Whitworth Buys 17,150 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Karen Whitworth bought 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £39,445 ($46,351.35).
Tesco Stock Up 0.3 %
TSCO stock opened at GBX 226.50 ($2.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,887.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 218.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 245.64. Tesco PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 194.35 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.57).
Tesco Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Tesco’s payout ratio is 90.83%.
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
