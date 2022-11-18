ASML (EPA:ASML) Price Target Raised to €650.00

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €550.00 ($567.01) to €650.00 ($670.10) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €650.00 ($670.10) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($721.65) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €750.00 ($773.20) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €660.00 ($680.41) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €745.00 ($768.04) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.